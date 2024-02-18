GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IND vs ENG third Test | Jaiswal looks like a superstar in the making: Duckett

February 18, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Rajkot

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the 3rd day of 3rd Test match between India and England.

Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the 3rd day of 3rd Test match between India and England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Referring to left-handed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as a “superstar in the making,” Ben Duckett, the England opener, stressed England deserved credit for changing the way Test cricket is being played by various teams.

“When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket. We saw it a bit in the (English) summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket,” Duckett said, when asked about Jaiswal’s counterattack that took the game away from England in the last session. “He looks like a superstar in the making, Unfortunately (for us), he is in some very good form at the moment. He is due a couple of low ones.”

After being pinned in all the departments right through the day’s play, Duckett, the highest individual scorer of the match, gave India full credit. “It was one of those days when we have to give credit to India. This morning they were very good and they didn’t make it easy to score. It felt like their plans were a lot better than maybe last night and unfortunately we just kept on losing wickets at the wrong times.”

“Then with the ball I didn’t think we bowled badly at all and Jaiswal has played another incredible innings there. He looks an amazing player. And it’s just one of those days. We’ll come back tomorrow and give it our best,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.