Ind vs Aus | We may play three spinners and three seamers: Rohit

With the team chasing its first ICC title in a decade, the skipper conceded it is unfinished business for many players

October 07, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav
Captain Rohit Sharma during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia, on October 7, 2023.

Captain Rohit Sharma during practice session at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia, on October 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma dropped the biggest hint that the hosts could play three spinners in the World Cup opener against Australia on October 8. The pitch at Chepauk traditionally aids spin, and India’s depth in the department could be handy.

“Yeah, that’s the luxury we have where we can afford to play three spinners because I don’t consider Hardik Pandya a seamer. He is a proper fast bowler who can crank up good speed,” said Rohit when asked about playing R. Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

“There’s a possibility that we can play three spinners on this pitch with three seamers as well, so it gives us that balance, gives us that number eight batting option as well,” he added.

With the team chasing its first ICC title in a decade, the skipper conceded it is unfinished business for many players who have been part of the set-up for the last few years where they have tripped up in the knockouts.

“Yeah, you heard the great man (Sachin Tendulkar) say that so many times that, until he wins the World Cup, he’s got a bit of unfinished business. So, it’s the same for us as well. It is the biggest prize that you can have in your career. But again, there’s a way to do it. There’s a procedure that you need to follow. There’s a process to it,” said the 36-year-old.

“In desperation, you can do many things that can lead to many other things. So, it’s good to be desperate and hungry. But you have got to find that balance. Balance to stay desperate and hungry for scoring runs, lifting the trophy, winning games, whatever. You cannot get ahead of yourself because that can lead to something you don’t wish for.”

