HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hardik injury scare for Men in Blue

A team spokesperson reiterated that the medical team was ‘monitoring’ Hardik while ‘awaiting the scan results’

October 20, 2023 06:52 am | Updated 06:52 am IST - Pune

Amol Karhadkar
India’s Hardik Pandya after getting injured during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on October 19, 2023.

India’s Hardik Pandya after getting injured during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on October 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Hardik Pandya’s sprained his left foot during India’s facile win against Bangladesh on Thursday may result in dealing a severe blow for India’s hope of regaining the World Cup.

Hardik, the allrounder who is one of the most vital cogs for India’s team balance, hurt himself while attempting to stop a return drive in his opening over. Soon after being treated by the physio, Hardik attempted a run-up but aborted it midway before heading back into the dressing room in visible despair.

Virat Kohli completed the unfinished over after Hardik returned to the dressing room 49 minutes into the game. Almost an hour later, the Indian team management confirmed he had been taken to a hospital for a scan.

While captain Rohit Sharma told the host broadcaster there’s “nothing major” about Hardik’s injury after the game, a team spokesperson reiterated that the medical team was “monitoring” Hardik while “awaiting the scan results”.

The Hindu understands that Hardik returned to the stadium around the innings break. While his foot was heavily strapped, he was not required to bat as India’s top three - led by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten hundred - made short work of a below-par target of 257 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association international stadium.

With India set to play New Zealand in a crucial tie on Sunday, it will be interesting to see India’s combination should Hardik be unavailable. In his absence, India will be forced to play five specialist bowlers and add a specialist batter in the line-up.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / cricket / World Cup Cricket / One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.