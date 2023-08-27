IBSA World Games: Indian women's visually challenged cricket team wins gold

August 27, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Birmingham

The visually challenged Indian women's cricket team, on August 26, scripted history winning a gold medal beating Australia by nine wickets at the IBSA World Games.

India restricted Australia for 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in 3.3 overs. Cricket for visually challenged made its debut in International Blind Sports Federation World Games this year. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by nine wickets in a rain-affected final.

PM Modi lauds team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the visually challenged Indian women’s cricket team on winning a gold medal at the IBSA World Games, saying the country beams with pride at their success.

Cricket for the visually challenged made its debut at the International Blind Sports Federation World Games this year in Birmingham. India restricted Australia for 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in 3.3 overs.

“Kudos to the Indian women’s blind cricket team for winning the Gold at the IBSA World Games! A monumental achievement that exemplifies the indomitable spirit and talent of our sportswomen. India beams with pride,” Modi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).