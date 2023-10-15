CWC 2023 | KL Rahul wins "Gold Medal" by team for best fielding against Pakistan

October 15, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Following India's seven-wicket win against Pakistan in the 12th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, India fielding coach T Dilip gave the best fielding award of the game to the wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul.

Before giving the award, Dilip praised the Indian bowling attack for moving around quickly to their places.

"I think special mention to Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Jasprit Bumrah for moving around quickly to their places, doing their best in the afternoon by going back to back," Dilip said. The fielding coach also hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his speed and accuracy in the match against Pakistan.

"One thing special to see is that the world's best fielder is back doing what he is renowned to be doing the best. Good to see Ravindra Jadeja doing the speed and accuracy and getting there," he added. While talking about KL Rahul, Dilip said that the wicketkeeping often gets ignored and then added that the 31-year-old was fantastic on Saturday.

"One skill generally which really gets ignored. I think that is wicketkeeping, we expect to do the job, but some of the things we spoke about coming to the wicket and coming to the stumps to collect that throws. Doing the leg side stump and catches. I think overall KL Rahul was fantastic," he added.

In the end, Dilip heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer for his top-class effort in the most anticipated match of the tournament. "Looking at the way we are progressing over a period. I think one player, he really coming up and getting to his best what we know is Shreyas Iyer, I think it's a top-class effort today," he concluded.

Later in the video which was shared on the BCCI's official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), T Dilip handed over the medal to Rahul. Coming to the match, Indian bowlers completely shattered Pakistan's batting lineup as Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each to bundle out their traditional rival for 191 runs in just 42.5 overs.

Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan with 50 off 58 while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 86 runs. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's scored 53 runs knock guided India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory. (ANI)