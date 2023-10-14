HamberMenu
Cricket World Cup 2023 | India win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan; Gill returns in place of Kishan

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, will play in place of Ishan Kishan

October 14, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
India team huddle together at the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

India team huddle together at the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, will play in place of Ishan Kishan.

“Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back," said Rohit at the toss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they will field an unchanged side from the last match.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

