GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSK vs KKR | Ravindra Jadeja joins Kohli, Rohit, Raina in IPL’s 100-catches club

Jadeja became just the fifth player to complete 100 catches as a fielder in IPL history

April 09, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

ANI
Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja takes the catch of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shreyas Iyer during the IPL match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 8, 2024

Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja takes the catch of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shreyas Iyer during the IPL match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who produced a match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, joined the elite company of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for most catches by a fielder in the IPL.

Prasad bats for inclusion of Dube and Rinku in India's T20 World Cup eleven

It was a Jadeja show throughout the first innings as he pushed KKR's back against the wall with a sensational spell and his remarkable effort in the field on Monday.

Jadeja completed two catches and claimed three wickets which played a crucial role in restricting KKR to a sub-par score of 137/9. With the two catches, Jadeja became just the fifth player to complete 100 catches as a fielder.

On the very first ball of KKR's innings, Jadeja took a sharp catch to dismiss Philip Salt for a golden duck. In the 20th over, he took a comfortable catch at deep mid-wicket after KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer miscued his shot.

Virat Kohli leads the chart with a stunning tally of 110 catches in 242 matches. Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina is in the second spot with a whopping tally of 109 catches in 205 matches. Former MI star all-rounder Kieron Pollard is in the third spot with 103 catches in 189 matches.

Last week, Rohit became the fourth player to take 100 catches in the IPL during MI's win over Delhi Capitals. The experienced opener completed Jhye Richardson's catch which marked his 100th catch in the IPL in his 247th match of the competition.

Jadeja spearheaded the bowling attack against KKR which laid the foundation for a comprehensive seven-wicket for the hosts. Jadeja claim three wickets for just 18 runs in his four-over spell which played a crucial role in restricting KKR to 137/9.

While chasing 138, CSK hardly broke a sweat as they sailed to a comprehensive 7-wicket win with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) producing the standout performance from the bat.

Related Topics

IPL / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.