CSK vs KKR | Ravindra Jadeja joins Kohli, Rohit, Raina in IPL’s 100-catches club

April 09, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who produced a match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, joined the elite company of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for most catches by a fielder in the IPL.

It was a Jadeja show throughout the first innings as he pushed KKR's back against the wall with a sensational spell and his remarkable effort in the field on Monday.

Jadeja completed two catches and claimed three wickets which played a crucial role in restricting KKR to a sub-par score of 137/9. With the two catches, Jadeja became just the fifth player to complete 100 catches as a fielder.

On the very first ball of KKR's innings, Jadeja took a sharp catch to dismiss Philip Salt for a golden duck. In the 20th over, he took a comfortable catch at deep mid-wicket after KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer miscued his shot.

Virat Kohli leads the chart with a stunning tally of 110 catches in 242 matches. Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina is in the second spot with a whopping tally of 109 catches in 205 matches. Former MI star all-rounder Kieron Pollard is in the third spot with 103 catches in 189 matches.

Last week, Rohit became the fourth player to take 100 catches in the IPL during MI's win over Delhi Capitals. The experienced opener completed Jhye Richardson's catch which marked his 100th catch in the IPL in his 247th match of the competition.

Jadeja spearheaded the bowling attack against KKR which laid the foundation for a comprehensive seven-wicket for the hosts. Jadeja claim three wickets for just 18 runs in his four-over spell which played a crucial role in restricting KKR to 137/9.

While chasing 138, CSK hardly broke a sweat as they sailed to a comprehensive 7-wicket win with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) producing the standout performance from the bat.