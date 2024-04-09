GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prasad bats for inclusion of Dube and Rinku in India's T20 World Cup eleven

Explosive left-hand batter Rinku has presented a strong case to be India's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

April 09, 2024 03:01 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Vaibhav Arora during their match in the Indian Premier League 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Vaibhav Arora during their match in the Indian Premier League 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on April 8 advocated for the inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the national team for the T20 World Cup in June.

Dube has been CSK's standout performer this IPL season, striking at more than 160. With conditions in the West Indies favouring spin, Dube's contribution could prove invaluable in navigating the slow pitches.

Explosive left-hand batter Rinku has presented a strong case to be India's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

"Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya (Kumar Yadav) for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability," Prasad wrote on X.

"It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit, this will leave spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out," he added.

But that would mean that all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not be a part of the eleven.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.