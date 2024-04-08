GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

IPL-17: CSK vs KKR | Chennai Super Kings win toss; elect to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings made three changes to its side while Kolkata Knight Riders plays with the unchanged XI.

April 08, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Shreyas Iyer during the toss in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Chennai on April 8, 2024.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Shreyas Iyer during the toss in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Chennai on April 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 8.

Chennai Super Kings, which has lost two games in succession after winning the first two games, brought in Mustafizur Rehman, Shardul Thakur and Sameer Rizvi in to the side.

CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are on a high after three successive wins, plays with the same playing XI. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said “we would have bowled first too. Our focus remain on being in the present.”

Teams

 Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.