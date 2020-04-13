Cricket | Playing ludo online is helping the team bond, says Mandhana

Star opener Smriti Mandhana on April 13 revealed the Indian women cricket team has traded the bat and ball for dice as players are bonding over games of online ludo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All cricketing activities across the world have either been called off or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The BCCI on April 13 tweeted a video of Ms. Mandhana talking about how she was spending time off the field.

“We, all friends together play ludo online, so that keeps us all bonded, all the teammates,” Ms. Mandhana said.

The ace batter, like other athletes, has turned to home workouts to stay physically fit.

“Staying fit is very important, so I am working out. I keep in touch with the trainer and receive feedback. He keeps sending us all the workouts that we need to follow,” she said.

The 23-year-old is enjoying time with her family, trying her hand at cooking and helping out in other household chores.

“The other thing I like is spending time with my family. We play a lot of cards together. I keep helping mom with cooking. I guess washing utensils has become a part of my daily routine and I love troubling my brother as well. It’s my favourite pass time,” the opener said.

“The third thing I love doing is watching movies. I am a big movie buff. So, I make sure I watch two-three movies a week. Not many, because I don’t want to get addicted. I want to spend time with my family.”

The world number four ODI batter revealed that she enjoys sleeping for hours the most. “The best thing is sleeping. I make sure I sleep for at least 10 hours to keep myself happy the entire day,” she added.

Ms. Mandhana also urged people to practice social distancing and stay indoors during the lockdown.

“Stay home, stay safe and keep yourself physically and mentally fit.”

India has been in lockdown since March 25, a step taken in order to stop the spread of the contagion.