Coronavirus | Treat for the fans as ICC opens archives

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened its archives of match footage, providing fans with an opportunity to relive some of the greatest cricketing moments, including India’s World Cup triumphs as people stay indoors to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move will enable fans around the world to watch memorable cricket matches, highlights and ICC films at a time live sport programmes stand disrupted.

ICC events dating back to 1975, including the men’s and women’s ODI and T20 World Cups, the Champions Trophy as well as the U-19 World Cups have been made available to its broadcast partners.

“We are facing unprecedented times as a sports industry and the need to connect with our fan communities is perhaps greater than ever,” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said.

To unite the fans

“With no live cricket to unite our fans around the world, we thought the next best thing would be to release our archives to broadcast partners so fans can enjoy some magnificent memories.”

Additionally fans can join in the fun via Watch Parties on the ICC Facebook page where some of the most iconic games in the history of the sport will be replayed.

Match highlights and tournament recaps will also be delivered through ICC social channels and the ICC website and mobile App and fans can get involved and vote on the memories they want to see from the ICC archive.

Sports calenders have been shredded with the governments across the globe emphasising the need for social-distancing due to the coronavirus.

“We hope this move will help our broadcast partners replace cancelled sports fixtures with some highly engaging content and give cricket fans the opportunity to relive some of the great cricketing moments whilst we all stay at home,” Sawhney said.