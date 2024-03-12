GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BCCI clears the deck for Rishabh Pant’s return to action in the IPL

Rishabh Pant was seriously hurt in a car accident in December 2022 and underwent knee surgery, followed by an extensive recovery process over 2023

March 12, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Chennai

Sports Bureau
Happy times again: Delhi Capitals will be bolstered by the return of its swashbuckling skipper Rishabh Pant.

Happy times again: Delhi Capitals will be bolstered by the return of its swashbuckling skipper Rishabh Pant. | Photo Credit: IPL/Sportzpics

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared Rishabh Pant on Tuesday to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League that starts on March 22.

Pant was seriously hurt in a car accident in December 2022 and underwent knee surgery, followed by an extensive recovery process over the last year.

The BCCI, in a statement, said, “After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024.”

The 26-year-old is expected to lead his IPL side, Delhi Capitals, this year. The team will play its first match on March 23 against Punjab Kings in Mohali. Pant was also present with his team at the player auction held in Dubai in December 2023.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter last appeared in India colours in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, in December 2022.

The IPL this year is a crucial event for players hoping to book a berth in the national squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA in June.

A good season for Pant in the IPL could pave the way for his return to the national side for the world event.

Shami, Prasidh out of IPL

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami have been ruled out of the IPL after undergoing surgeries last month.

Prasidh had surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon, while Shami underwent surgery for a right heel problem in the U.K.

