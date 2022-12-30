Rishabh Pant injured in car accident, admitted to hospital: reports

December 30, 2022 09:21 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant survived a car accident while returning home to Delhi on Friday. His car met with an accident on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal, according to media reports

As per initial information, Pant has been admitted to a hospital where he is reportedly being treated for a forehead and leg injury.

His car hit a divider near Manglaur when he was coming from Delhi, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.

He was rushed to the Saksham hospital first and from there he was referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, he said.

Dr. Sushil Nagar, chairman of Saksham Hospital, told that Rishabh Pant’s present condition is stable.

Pant was part of India’s Test squad in its recent 2-0 win in Bangladesh. The 25-year-old was, however, omitted from India’s limited-overs squad for its home series against Sri Lanka, due to begin in Mumbai on January 3.

(With inputs from PTI)