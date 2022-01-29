Brendan Taylor gets three-and-a-half year ban

Delay in reporting spot-fixing approach

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was on Friday banned for three-and-a-half years by the ICC for failing to report a 2019 spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman on time and was also handed a one-month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode.

The ICC said Taylor admitted to being in breach of the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. On January 24, Taylor admitted that he was given a part payment to spot-fix matches, which, according to him, he never did.

He also tested positive for Benzoylecognine. The suspension will run concurrently with the 3-1/2-year ban.