Batting drills and family bonding — the Jemimah way!

These days Jemimah Rodrigues has a fixed routine. She wakes up, finishes her prayers, enjoys some home-made breakfast, watches films and then starts training under the watchful eyes of her father and coach Ivan Rodrigues.

As the country witnesses a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no way one can step out of home. “I have scheduled practice time — I do drills and knocking at home with dad. I do some batting drills and knocking at around 4.30 p.m. At 6.30 p.m, I do workouts given to us by the trainers. That’s how I manage my time and keep myself busy,” Jemimah told Sportstar.

Playing ludo

However, it’s not all work and no fun for the 20-year-old! Now, Jemimah said, “I play ludo with my brothers (Enoch and Eli). It’s a tough competition,” she said jokingly.

Jemimah loves watching films -- a habit she has developed recently. “I actually don’t watch a lot of movies because I hardly get time. I am not a movie fan or TV series fan. I have started watching quite a few movies and TV series,” she said with a smiling.

These are challenging times. Had it not been for the Covid-19, India’s senior players would have now been busy with the Challengers Trophy. But with all cricketing activities coming to a standstill, there’s not much to look forward to.

Jemimah has a message for her fans: “It’s a difficult time for all of us. Nobody likes to be at home, there could be so many negatives in the situation. But we need to look out for the positives. You can make the most of it. You can work on yourself, just sit back and get your thoughts together.”

She also believes that such ‘breaks’ are actually an opportunity to strengthen the family bonding.

“Spend quality time with your family, that way you can develop the relationships. And also, follow the government’s guidelines because that’s for our welfare. They care for us, that’s why they are doing so much,” she said.

“It’s like a cricket match, you can’t win a game just by one person playing. You need all the eleven guys to contribute to win the game. It’s the same case here.

“ If all of us contribute to this initiative, we can definitely beat the virus and can save many lives.”