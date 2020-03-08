Despite the final stumble, a campaign to be proud of

The G was abuzz with a record turnout. While the Australian women saved their best for the last, their Indian counterparts wilted under big match pressure at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Despite the disappointing loss, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, head coach W.V. Raman and the touring entourage have every reason to hold their heads high after a highly successful campaign. No doubt the final was lopsided, the loss should not take away anything from the Indian girls who exceeded expectations.

For starters, India was clubbed in the ‘group of death’, with Australia and New Zealand fancied to progress to the semifinals from its pool. To add to its woes, two of its seniormost batters — Harmanpreet and the stylish Smriti Mandhana — never got going. Still, to maintain a clean slate and top the group was creditable.

With the two seniors struggling for big runs, three teenaged prodigies — Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh — came to the fore consistently, with allrounder Deepti Sharma and finisher Veda Krishnamurthy making vital contributions in the latter half.

Shikha and Poonam shine

While Deepti was consistent with her off-breaks as well, the bowling burden was shouldered by the experienced duo of Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav. While Poonam bamboozled opposition batters with her combination of leg-breaks and googlies, pacer Shikha was at her best with the new ball and also in the death overs and played the silent contributor’s role to perfection.

They may have to failed to cross the hurdle again in a World Cup summit clash, after the 2017 50-over event in England, but the Indian women have proven in the last three weeks that Indian cricket has a bright future beyond the Men in Blue.