2023 | Marquee cricketing events set to keep fans entertained throughout the year

January 02, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - New Delhi (India)

2023 is finally here and a new chapter will start in the lives of millions of cricket fans worldwide. After a wild ride that was 2022, fans are looking forward to the entertainment that the gentleman's game offers with each ball and each bat swing.

A lot of marquee cricketing events are set to take place this year and the enthusiasts enter this year with hopes of their favourite players continuing to smash fours and sixes, dismantling stumps, and their favourite teams finally winning the gold.

#1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy, an intense Test cricket series between India and Australia has a special place in the hearts of millions as it saw a young, fearless Team India overcome the absence of star batter Virat Kohli, poor performance in the first Test which saw them get skittled out for 36 runs, injuries, racial abuse, and a world-class Australian team to clinch the series 2-1 and breach the fortress that was 'The Gabba' i.e The Brisbane Cricket Ground and walk away with the gold. A lot of stars were made during that series, such as Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, and Shubman Gill. In their home territory this time from February 9 onwards, Team India will be looking forward to preying on the Aussies, which has not won a Test series in India since 2004.

Turning pitches will offer a lot of help to spinners like Nathan Lyon, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel. The series will also be a battle of some of the best batters in the game, with star batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne being the key for their respective sides. With so much star power loaded across both sides, the battle for the ICC World Test Championship final between the top two Test sides will be a treat to watch.

#2 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will start on February 10 onwards. South Africa will be hosting the marquee event this time around. The defending champions Australia, featuring stars like Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, etc. will be looking forward to securing their sixth title. But they will face tough competition throughout the tournament, especially from India, South Africa, New Zealand and England.

#3 Indian Premier League (IPL)

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League will be back to entertain the fans. Though the dates have not been announced officially, the excitement for this competition has stayed consistent and will not be different this year. IPL Mini Auction last year saw some spicy picks, with England's Sam Curran going to Punjab Kings for a whopping ₹18.5 crore, Ben Stokes going to Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crore, and Australia's Cameron Green for ₹17.5 crore to Mumbai Indians. The auction was dominated by all-rounders. With some changes set across all the franchises due to this auction, fans will be excited to see which stars will play what role for their favourite franchises in the upcoming season of the league. Gujarat Titans, who stunned the cricketing world by playing some of the most thrilling matches of 2022 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, will be looking forward to retaining the prize that they captured on their debut.

#4 Women's IPL

Over the years, the idea of Women's IPL was discussed and debated heavily, with many men and women cricketers/experts hoping that it would happen and open floodgates of change for many players, who will get exposure to playing with international stars, which will bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. The hype and excitement around the maiden edition of the tournament will also help it bring eyeballs to women's cricket like never before. BCCI confirmed that it will happen in 2023, but dates have not been announced yet.

#5 The Ashes

The most storied rivalry in cricket history, between England and Australia, will make a comeback to entertain the fans. Exciting cricket, unbridled sledging and intensity, heavy press conferences, and loads of star power across both sides are some of the hallmarks of this competition. England will be playing the hosts this time from June 16 onwards till July 31 and they will be looking forward to regaining the iconic Ashes urn that has become a pictorial representation of this hotly-contested rivalry that can burn down careers, and create new stars in a single stroke. It could also be the final Ashes series for veteran Australian opener David Warner.

#6 ICC World Test Championship final

The final of the competition that determines the champion of the purest form of the game will take place in England at the iconic grounds of The Lords. Australia, South Africa, India, and Sri Lanka are some of the teams which are in contention to play in the final, and future Test series will determine the ones who will head to the 'Home of Cricket' in a battle for the mace.

#7 Asia Cup

The 2023 Asia Cup will take place in the ODI format. After India failed to make a mark in the previous edition last year, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will be looking forward to overcoming the heartbreak of the final four-stage exit last year to capture their eighth title.

#8 ICC Cricket World Cup

The 2023 edition of the marquee event in cricket will end what promises to be an action-packed year. The event will be held from October-November 2023 and will serve as the final big event of the year. England, which was crowned as the maiden champions in the previous edition, will be looking forward to defending the title on testing pitches in India. India will be hosting the event in its entirety for the first time, having co-hosted the 1987, 1996, and 2011 events. Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma will be aiming to go all guns blazing in home conditions to capture cricket's biggest prize for the third time and their first ICC major title since 2011 World Cup.