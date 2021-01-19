  • The Package

V. Shanta (1927-2021)

File photo of renowned oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute Dr. V. Shanta.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Dr. V. Shanta, doyen of cancer care in the country, senior oncologist and chairperson of the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar died on January 19, 2021. She was 93.

In her medical career spanning for over 60 years, she focussed on organising care of cancer patients, study of the disease, its prevention and control, creation of specialists and scientists in different aspects of oncologic sciences. She played a key role along with Dr. Krishnamurthi in the development of the institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a comprehensive cancer centre, according to the institute.

Dr. Shanta was the recipient of Padma Shri in 1986, Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016. She was conferred the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service in 2005.

Here is a compilation of articles and interviews of Dr. Shanta.

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
In Memoriam: Dr. V. Shanta
The surgeon and the CM
Cancer Institute’s V. Shanta is no more
With and without government help, this institution is growing
People are uninformed about cancers: Dr. Shanta
Retaining the humanitarian approach in times of COVID-19
﻿Dr. Shanta to be laid to rest with police honours: T.N. CM
‘Oncologists should take responsibility to contain cost’
TRENDING TODAY