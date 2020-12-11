People are uninformed about cancers: Dr. Shanta

‘India is fortunate as we have more curable cancers’

Cancer was a little-known disease in the early days of Independence, and it took another 10 years to accept the need for a specialised hospital to treat the disease, V. Shanta said, outlining the milestones in her journey as an oncologist.

In a conversation with Ar Rm Arun, president of the South Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which organised SICCI-360O, a monthly discussion with eminent guests, she traced the history of Cancer Institute (Adyar), which started as a 12-bed facility in 1952 and has since grown into a 650-bed hospital. The hospital had been set up with “the ethos to treat underprivileged persons”, she said.

“Between 1954 and today, there is an enormous development in management and outlook” of cancer treatment, she pointed said. However, due to lack of information and awareness, people continue to be afraid of cancer, she added.

When asked how a person contracts cancer and why paediatric cancer is on the rise, she said, “It is a heterogeneous condition consisting of hundreds of cancers. India is fortunate that we have more curable cancers like oral cancer.” Similarly, cervical and breast cancers can be easily diagnosed and treated, she said.

The emphasis on data and validation of statistics helped understand trends, she said, citing the study on charcoal cancers among chimney sweepers of the 17th century. “We observed and studied a particular cancer in a particular area. Then you see a trend,” she said. “Unfortunately, most people in the medical profession are unwilling to take up research as laboratory work is strenuous and laborious. Lack of funding and appreciation of the need for research has been a block,” she noted.

Indian oncologists are able to cure 65% of curable leukaemia, whereas in affluent countries, it is as high as 80%, she said.

She urged young doctors to treat patients like their family members. Compassion for the patient must be cultivated, she said. On what motivated her to continue with her work, she said it was the satisfaction of seeing a job done well.