YouTube CPO Neal Mohan to take over after former CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down

In a personal update, outgoing CEO Susan Wojcicki introduced Neal Mohan and his past accomplishments at Google and YouTube

February 18, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Neal Mohan

The new CEO of YouTube will be Neal Mohan, who joined Google in 2007 and became YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015. He was also Google’s Senior Vice President, Display and Video Ads, for close to eight years.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr. Mohan pursued his BS degree at Stanford University, followed by an MBA at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

In a personal update published on Thursday, outgoing CEO Susan Wojcicki said that she was leaving the company in order to “start a new chapter.” She introduced Mr. Mohan and his past accomplishments, noting they had worked together for almost 15 years.

ALSO READ
Google, YouTube content providers must face U.S. children's privacy lawsuit

Since becoming YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, Mr. Mohan worked on setting up product and UX teams. He played a major part in launching YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, and Shorts. He also led YouTube’s Trust and Safety team, according to Ms. Wojcicki’s update.

“With all we’re doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us,” said Ms. Wojcicki, calling him a “terrific leader” for YouTube.

Ms. Wojcicki will stay on to help with the transition in leadership. She has plans to take up an advisory role across Google and Alphabet in the long term.

