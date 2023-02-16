HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube CEO Wojcicki steps down to focus on other projects

YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube

February 16, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST

Reuters
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the introduction of YouTube TV at YouTube Space LA on Feb. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. Ms. Wojcicki announced on Feb. 16, 2023, that she is stepping down as CEO at YouTube after spending nine years as the head of the social media platform.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the introduction of YouTube TV at YouTube Space LA on Feb. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. Ms. Wojcicki announced on Feb. 16, 2023, that she is stepping down as CEO at YouTube after spending nine years as the head of the social media platform. | Photo Credit: AP

YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki will be stepping down after nine years at the helm of the world's largest online video platform, she said in a blog post on Thursday.

YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.

Ms. Wojcicki, 54, said she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." Ms. Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

She was among Google's earliest employees and has been with the parent company Alphabet Inc for nearly 25 years.

Before Google, Ms. Wojcicki worked at Intel Corp and Bain & Company.

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.