Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Fire TV

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV is available in 32-inches and features Amazon’s Fire OS 7 with over 12,000 apps

March 14, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Smart Fire TV powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with Mali G31 MP2 graphics.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Smart Fire TV powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with Mali G31 MP2 graphics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched its first Fire TV powered Redmi smart TV in India. Available in just one size, 32-inches, the Redmi Smart Fire TV features Alexa in-built and Dolby Audio.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV is HD-Ready powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology and 20W speakers. The smart TV also comes with Redmi Voice Remote with Amazon Alexa.

The Smart Fire TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with Mali G31 MP2 graphics.

The TV features Amazon’s Fire OS 7 with over 12,000 apps from the Fire TV app store including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube and more. Consumers can stream Amazon miniTV, and 70+ live channels.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV integrates live TV from set-top-box on the home screen to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps. The new television also supports Apple Airplay and Miracast.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. In addition to 2 HDMI ports (ARC x 1), it also comes with 2 USB ports and an AV and earphone port.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV will be sold at ₹13,999 on Redmi’s portal and Amazon.

