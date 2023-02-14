HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Xiaomi launches 4K TV stick with 2GB RAM, HDMI 2.1

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be sold at ₹4,999 on the company’s website, starting February 20.

February 14, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Xiaomi launches 4K TV stick with 2GB RAM, HDMI 2.1

Xiaomi launches 4K TV stick with 2GB RAM, HDMI 2.1 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched a new TV stick that supports 4K resolution. Launched on the occasion of the Chinese brand completing five years in the smart TV business, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K aims at accelerating 4K adoption in India.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It is equipped with Android TV, and can discover 400,000+ movies and shows across apps while having access to 10,000+ apps on Google Play.

With a quad-core processor, the TV stick 4K has 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It is 106.8 mm x 29.4 mm in dimension.

ALSO READ
Xiaomi aims to sell more 5G-enabled devices in 10-15K segment, India head says

Consumers can cast content from their smartphones and tablets onto a larger screen using the built-in Chromecast function in the 4K TV stick.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

The streaming device features the latest version of PatchWall, Xiaomi’s smart TV skin. The PatchWall will get 30+ international and Indian content partners and also make smart recommendations from over 10 languages.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K features a remote with direct access to Google Assistant, Netflix, Hotstar and Prime Video using the dedicated buttons.

The 4K stick supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It comes with HDMI 2.1 support as well.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be sold at ₹4,999 on the company’s website, starting February 20.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.