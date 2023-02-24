February 24, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

OnePlus is far from the traditional choice for customers who are about to invest in a high-end TV, but the launch of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro this month saw the Chinese electronics maker pushing ahead with its premium Q series. The company launched this series initially in 2019.

The main draw of the latest OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is that it pulls together splendid 4K QLED powered visuals, cinema-quality sound, and a 65-inch screen. All this at just slightly under a lakh rupees. Here is what we experienced when we tried out this market disruptor for ourselves.

Design

Weighing around 30 kilograms, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is nowhere close to a flat screen TV. There is a multi-level backing that supports the 65-inch screen and keeps it stable on a stand, but it does add on to the weight of the product.

OnePlus has opted for a fixed soundbar at the central base of the TV. Sleek and silver, it matches the device’s stylish look while remaining compact. The OnePlus logo lights up and glows on the right side of the soundbar. The TV is not as bezel-less as it might hope to be.

Specifications

Dimensions: 65 inches diagonally

65 inches diagonally Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Display: QLED 4K

QLED 4K Refresh Rate: 120 HZ

120 HZ Brightness: 500 to 1,200 Nits

500 to 1,200 Nits Sound output: 70W

70W OS: Google TV/Android 11

Google TV/Android 11 Input: WiFi Standard/Bluetooth 5.0/1 Ethernet input/1 RF Connection input/HDMI 2.1*3/Mini 3 in 1 AV/1 Digital Audio Output/USB 2.0*2/OnePlus Connect 2.0

Viewing experience

As soon as you hit ‘Play,’ you can be assured that the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro delivers a premium experience that countless visitors to your home will covet for their own.

Whether you are watching a full-length concert on YouTube, an animated children’s movie on Netflix, or the latest Hindi show on Amazon Prime, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro ensures meticulous visuals with atmospheric sound and clear vocals to make any casual watch party an occasion to remember. With DCI-P3 97% wide colour gamut and the ΔE ≤ 1.5 colour accuracy (in the movie mode), we fell in love with the sheer vibrancy of our favourite movies while also enjoying other offerings for the first time.

However, when we received the television with its default picture and colour settings, we were initially shocked by the overdone whites, saturated actors’ faces that were practically red, and their unnaturally fluid movements. Luckily, OnePlus offers a plethora of TV picture modes: Standard, AI Mode, Vivid, Eye Comfort, Sport, Movie, HDR 10+, and Energy Saving. These can be further customised on an individual level. We found that ‘Eye Comfort’ and ‘Movie’ yielded the most natural pictures for movies and TV shows, while ‘AI Mode’ resulted in extreme contrasts that would be useful for those who are near-sighted. We would suggest shipping the TV with a more natural Standard setting so that users won’t have to fiddle with the controls as much.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro also offers the ‘Ultra Smooth Motion’ control feature that users can toggle to make even vintage movies shot on film appear as though they were captured yesterday with modern-day technology. If overdone, the setting can make your movie look like an Indian soap opera. Film purists generally detest this setting and even actors like Tom Cruise have requested viewers to turn it off. OnePlus users have the option to do this as well. Ultra Smooth Motion is enabled as part of the TV’s default settings.

While contrasts on the TV are beautifully defined, the diverse picture settings help watchers organically reclaim the details of those shows and movies filmed in near total darkness. There was close to no lag time during our review period and high-octane action scenes were a thrill to watch.

However, can the new OnePlus television compete with other 65-inch QLED (or similarly designed) rivals from Samsung, Sony, and LG? Though this will largely depend on the product’s longevity, the answer is that the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launches a spirited fight against premium brand TVs which are more than double its price. Though the Q2 Pro’s weighty design is a let down, the visuals put the TV on par with its strongest rivals.

Sound experience

If you don’t know what to watch first on your new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, we would recommend a horror film, as the TV’s Horizon Soundbar will leave you shaken for days to come. The 40W output from the Soundbar and its front speakers ensure clean and immersive speech, vocals, and music. Meanwhile, the side facing tweeters build up the atmosphere until the scene lightly wraps around you. Finally, the 30W sub-woofer completes the act with a thundering bass that gets the viewer’s adrenaline racing.

To give you an example: while watching the apocalyptic horror flick Bird Box (2018), we couldn’t tell at one point whether the chirping birds were from the soundbar or outside our own window. In technical speak, the Horizon Soundbar’s audio fidelity takes your breath away, literally.

Despite these features, however, we still found the surround sound to be a touch more unidirectional than we liked. While audio connoisseurs will want a more sophisticated set-up that encircles a wider area around the viewer, the Horizon Soundbar will impress most other movie lovers.

There is also a Clarity sound mode, settings for clearer speech, and individual customisation options, but these were very subtle and did not make much of a difference to the listening experience.

Smart features

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro remote comes with shortcuts to access Netflix, Disney, Amazon Prime, and YouTube with just the touch of a button.

The device runs on Google TV [Android 11]. Though users can log in for a more personalised experience and communication options, we found the process to be rather slow and prone to glitches.

Users can also install the OnePlus Connect app so as to use their smartphone as a remote controller.

The Speak Now voice assistant that is integrated with Google Assistant brilliantly picks up both English and Indian language movie names with ease.

Verdict

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is a bold and unexpected challenger in the premium segment, as it competes with rivals like Sony and Samsung to offer a dreamy 65-inch TV with QLED-powered visuals and an admirable sound system that just grazes the ₹1 lakh mark. However, its bulky build and bezels may put off those who want a more aesthetic product, while others wait to confirm the TV’s lifespan.