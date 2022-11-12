If budget is not a constraint, the new Samsung QN95B represents a perfect TV, both for content and gaming

Samsung has a profound hold in the Indian electric appliances segment and through 2022 it has constantly pushed upgraded products. The new Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV succeeds the previously launched QN95A. The company has added some major improvements including advancements, in contrast, upscaling, backlight controls, and eye-friendly color and brightness levels. The 65-inch model which we got costs ₹3.49 lakh.

Design

Straight out of the box one can notice that the company has refined the design to a new extent, making the new Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV slimmer than QN95A. The new slim design is attributed to the Infinity design concept. The bezels around the TV are thin and you can say that there are hardly there. The company has not kept any ports on the TV. This gives it a monolithic shape and makes the rear and front sides equally flat, allowing the TV to look as if it is glued to the wall.

The simple design of the QN95B Neo QLED becomes even more pronounced by the lack of any connections on its primary bodywork, other than a single port for an external One Connect box. The One Connect box is noticeably lighter and slimmer than the model from the previous year, and it has a really nice, clean touch. It can be slipped into the rear of the angled neck that connects the screen to the support plate.

The box comes with four HDMI ports and all of them can support the latest gaming features, including 4K feeds at 120Hz refresh rates that can be customized. It’s important to note that the QN95B now supports frame rates up to 144Hz, which is in line with the majority of high-end PC displays. The box also comes with three USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, a USB-C port, and an optical port.

The Samsung QN95B includes a solar-powered remote control that charges itself from ambient light. The remote has a few keys for one-handed use and specific keys for voice control, Netflix, Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewing experience

With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro (with Quantum Mini LED) and Shape Adaptive Light Control, the new Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV offers finer details and improved contrast.

The Quantum Mini LED’s 1/40th the size of a typical LED allows for great color brightness, deepest black, and less blooming in the image. In order to provide a seamless viewing experience, the Shape Adaptive Light Control carefully analyzes distinct objects in the image and regulates lights accordingly.

The viewing experience is further enhanced by the Neural Quantum Processor which makes images more appealing by adjusting the brightness and color temperature. It also automatically lowers blue light for better eye comfort and sleep, reducing the stress on your eyes.

The HDR10 content available on various platforms comes out beautifully, with sharp contrast and balanced shadows. We would have liked to see the presence of Dolby Vision in the QN95B as it would have taken the viewing experience to the next level.

The QN95B is better than Samsung’s initial mini-LED TVs from a year ago. We were thrilled to learn that this is particularly true when gaming. With the QN95B, blooming is practically nonexistent in both game mode and video mode, giving virtual worlds a more consistent, lifelike appearance.

The QN95B draws on the expertise of at least 20 image-analyzing neural networks, thanks to Samsung’s upgraded AI machine learning system. The QN95B’s own processor selects the finest picture-handling outcomes from a large knowledge base that so many neural networks can deliver.

Although the panel remains natively 10-bit, the additional processing capacity in the 65QN95B results in an increase in image processing from 12 to 14 bits, which we feel is also at least partly responsible for the improvements in shadow details we noticed.

Sound quality

The new Samsung QN95B features the company’s Object Tracking Sound system, which surrounds the TV’s frame with speakers to expand the soundstage and more precisely place elements inside a movie mix. Samsung has now integrated built-in Dolby Atmos decoding into its OTS system for enriched sound quality.

The combination of Dolby Atmos and the OTS speaker offers great sound quality and sound effects are positioned precisely within the sound stage. The Bass level also feels good as you can hear the beats and drops quite precisely.

In terms of sound quality, we can say that you get to experience immersive sound just like in a home theater.

Processor

With the introduction of the Tizen TV interface on its 2022 TVs, Samsung fully redesigned its smart interface and system. Almost every streaming service you’ve ever heard of is available on Samsung’s Tizen-based smart OS and just like Google TV OS, it is easy to use. The new line of televisions offers a Renewed Home Screen with all content, smart functions, and settings on one screen. The Samsung TV Plus feature reduces the inconvenience of subscriptions by allowing users to watch 45+ free local and global TV channels for their daily fix of entertainment, news, sports, and more. The new OS does not feel sloppy on any occasion as we did not encounter any lag which is also evident while playing games.

Gaming

Samsung has incorporated Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro to offer an enhanced gaming experience to users. The 2022 Neo QLED series enables gamers to operate in fluent, seamless motions without any lag. Players can simply check their gameplay progress and adjust game settings thanks to the Game Bar. Furthermore, the Zoom-in option and Ultra-wide vision eliminate blind spots.

Verdict

If budget is not a constraint, then the new Samsung QN95B represents a perfect TV. The TV delivers great picture quality and is in league with expensive TVs due to its ability to present content soothingly and vividly. The new Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is not just a treat for the viewing experience, it is also a perfect fit for game lovers.