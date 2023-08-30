HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

X promises to clamp down on misinformation ahead of U.S. presidential election

The Elon Musk-owned X outlined some of the new content policies it would put in place for elections, despite having censored posts in the past

August 30, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
X said it would work to clamp down on misinformation as the U.S. presidential election race heats up [File]

X said it would work to clamp down on misinformation as the U.S. presidential election race heats up [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed it would work to clamp down on misinformation and other related dangers as the U.S. presidential election race heats up.

X said it would temporarily use a ‘Civil Integrity Policy’ to moderate harmful content, as well as its ‘Freedom of Speech, Not Reach’ policy to label accounts which posted content violating the first policy, and also limit their exposure on the platform.

The social media app’s ‘Community Notes’ feature which adds context to potentially misleading posts will also continue to function, promised the company.

“We’re currently expanding our safety and elections teams to focus on combating manipulation, surfacing inauthentic accounts and closely monitoring the platform for emerging threats,” said X in its blog post, adding that it “shouldn’t determine the truthfulness of disputed information” but allow users to share their opinions instead.

ALSO READ
Elon Musk's X delays access to content on Reuters, NY Times, social media rivals

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, at least two brands have stopped spending for advertisements on X after learning that their content appeared alongside an account glorifying Nazism.

In May this year, Twitter was also criticised for censoring content in the run-up to Turkey’s presidential elections, with owner Elon Musk defending the move in order to keep the platform live.

For the upcoming U.S. elections, experts have pointed out the increasing use of artificial intelligence-powered visuals in campaign materials, expressing concerns that new technologies such as generative AI could be used to spread false information on social media platforms and sabotage American electoral processes.

X’s Community Notes have been used this year to identify hyper-realistic images as being generated with AI.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Twitter

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.