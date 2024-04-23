WhatsApp to launch note-taking and channel pinning features: Report

April 23, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

WhatsApp is set to introduce two new features soon, according to recent reports from WABetaInfo. The features are currently in their Beta stage and may only be available to select applicable users.

The first feature in development is a quick note-taking function which allows users to attach notes to their contacts. This is designed to provide a convenient way to add personalised information about specific contacts. The report states that WhatsApp is working on further refining this feature by introducing the ability to add messages to notes, as discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.17 update.

While the note-taking feature is currently being tested as part of WhatsApp beta on Android, it is also anticipated to roll out on WhatsApp Web in a future update. These features will enable businesses to add contextual information to customer contacts and conversations, aiding in personalised communication and efficient customer management.

It will offer a structured approach to managing customer information within WhatsApp, negating the necessity for external systems. Additionally, these notes remain private and visible only to the business, ensuring confidentiality.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will allow users to pin favourite channels to the top of their list. This feature aims to personalise the user experience, enabling swift access to important channels without the need for extensive scrolling.

WhatsApp is also streamlining the process of forwarding channel updates with a dedicated shortcut button as part of its WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.24 update.

The forwarding button, positioned conveniently next to the reaction view, facilitates the rapid sharing of channel updates with contacts and groups.The note-taking and channel management features are expected to roll out for more users via future updates.