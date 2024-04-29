GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

How to tag accounts on already posted Instagram Stories

Instagram offers an inbuilt tool to tag other users on ‘Stories’ after posting the same

April 29, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Instagram allows users to share updates via the ‘Stories’ feature.

Instagram allows users to share updates via the ‘Stories’ feature. | Photo Credit: AP

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps in the world. Millions of users access the platform to share images and videos as ‘Stories’, ‘Reels’, or simply post them on their feed.

The app allows users to share updates via the ‘Stories’ feature, along with an option to tag other Instagram accounts. 

How to conceal your online activity and last active time on Instagram

However, in some cases, users may wish to tag someone after the ‘Story’ has been posted. There is an inbuilt tool that will allow you to achieve this on both Android and iOS(iPhones) devices by following a few simple steps.

How to tag someone on an already posted Instagram Story
1. Open the Instagram app on your device.
2. Click on the ‘Your Story’ option located in the upper left-hand corner of your screen.
3. Tap on the three-dot menu titled ‘More’.
4. Select the ‘Add mentions’ option. Here you can search for the accounts that you wish to tag.
5. Tag the desired accounts.
6. Click on ‘Add’.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.