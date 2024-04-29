How to tag accounts on already posted Instagram Stories

April 29, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps in the world. Millions of users access the platform to share images and videos as ‘Stories’, ‘Reels’, or simply post them on their feed.

The app allows users to share updates via the ‘Stories’ feature, along with an option to tag other Instagram accounts.

However, in some cases, users may wish to tag someone after the ‘Story’ has been posted. There is an inbuilt tool that will allow you to achieve this on both Android and iOS(iPhones) devices by following a few simple steps.

How to tag someone on an already posted Instagram Story 1. Open the Instagram app on your device. 2. Click on the ‘Your Story’ option located in the upper left-hand corner of your screen. 3. Tap on the three-dot menu titled ‘More’. 4. Select the ‘Add mentions’ option. Here you can search for the accounts that you wish to tag. 5. Tag the desired accounts. 6. Click on ‘Add’.