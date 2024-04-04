WhatsApp down for thousands, Downdetector shows

April 04, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on April 3, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were about 12,000 incidents of U.S. users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

More than 20,000 users in India, about 46,000 in the United Kingdom and over 42,000 in Brazil have also reported problems with the platform, Downdetector data showed.

Around 4,800 people also faced issues with Instagram in the United States, according to Downdetector.

“Know some people are experiencing issues right now. We’re working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible,” WhatsApp said.

Last month, hundreds of thousands of users of the social media company’s Facebook and Instagram globally were impacted for more than two hours following an outage that was caused by a technical issue.