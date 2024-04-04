GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WhatsApp down for thousands, Downdetector shows

About 12,000 users in the U.S., 20,000 in India, 46,000 in the U.K. and over 42,000 in Brazil reported problems; working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible, WhatsApp says; around 4,800 people also faced issues with Instagram in the U.S.

April 04, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

Reuters
There were more than 17,000 incidents of users reporting issues with WhatsApp, according to Downdetector.

There were more than 17,000 incidents of users reporting issues with WhatsApp, according to Downdetector. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on April 3, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were about 12,000 incidents of U.S. users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

More than 20,000 users in India, about 46,000 in the United Kingdom and over 42,000 in Brazil have also reported problems with the platform, Downdetector data showed.

Around 4,800 people also faced issues with Instagram in the United States, according to Downdetector.

“Know some people are experiencing issues right now. We’re working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible,” WhatsApp said.

Last month, hundreds of thousands of users of the social media company’s Facebook and Instagram globally were impacted for more than two hours following an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

