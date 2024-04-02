GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WhatsApp’s new update moves navigation tabs to bottom for enhanced usability

This change, which has been in testing on the beta version, is now being rolled out to all Android users.

April 02, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp’s new update moves navigation tabs to bottom for enhanced usability.

WhatsApp’s new update moves navigation tabs to bottom for enhanced usability. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp has started rolling out an update for its Android app which tweaks the interface by moving the four navigation tabs from the top to the bottom of the screen. The feature was first announced by the company on Friday as part of a post on X.

This change, which has been in testing on the beta version, is now being rolled out to all Android users. The new design aims to enhance one-handed usability by placing the main navigation tabs within easy reach of your thumb.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads logins restored after widespread outage

WhatsApp showcased the updated bottom navigation bar, highlighting the shift of tabs — communities, chats, status, and calls — to the bottom with icons, though the order may vary. While this change makes navigation more convenient, users will still need to reach the top of the screen for searches.

WhatsApp for iOS already features bottom navigation tabs, including a fifth tab for settings. While users are just receiving the bottom navigation tabs, WhatsApp is actively developing more features.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

One upcoming feature includes the ability to make international payments via the app using the NPCI’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on new AI-powered features, such as the ability to create stickers from text prompts using AI and AI-powered image editing features. Another anticipated feature is the ability to ask Meta AI questions via the search bar on WhatsApp.

These features are currently in development and are yet to be rolled out to users on both stable and beta versions of WhatsApp.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.