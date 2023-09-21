HamberMenu
WhatsApp Channels rolls out for Indian users

WhatsApp Channels is designed to allow users to follow individuals and organizations based on their interests and to facilitate private reception of updates from those being followed.

September 21, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp’s latest Channels feature is now available for all users in India. 

WhatsApp's latest Channels feature is now available for all users in India. Channels is designed to allow users to follow individuals and organizations based on their interests and to facilitate private reception of updates from those being followed.

Channels serve as a one-way broadcast tool, permitting administrators to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. WhatsApp has also developed a searchable directory to help users find Channels aligned with their hobbies and interests.Invitations to Channels can be sent via chats and emails.

Interestingly, the phone number or profile photo of a Channel admin will remain concealed from their followers, and following a Channel will not reveal users’ phone numbers to admins or other followers.

Admins will have control over who can follow their channel and whether it can be discovered in the directory. However, it’s worth noting that Channels won’t be end-to-end encrypted, as they aim to reach a broad audience.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

How to create WhatsApp Channel
1. Open the WhatsApp app on your device.
2. Head to the Updates tab.
3. Look for the Channels section and click on the plus icon.
4. Select “Create channel” to begin the Channel creation process.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions and provide a name, description, and profile picture for the Channel.
6 Tap “Create channel” to complete the process.

technology (general) / internet

