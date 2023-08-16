HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WhatsApp rolls out AI stickers, community group suggestions for Beta users

WhatsApp has started rolling out ‘AI generated Stickers’ and a ‘Community Group suggestions’ feature for its Beta users.

August 16, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp has started rolling out ‘AI generated Stickers’ and a ‘Community Group suggestions’ feature for its Beta users.

WhatsApp has started rolling out ‘AI generated Stickers’ and a ‘Community Group suggestions’ feature for its Beta users. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp has started rolling out ‘AI generated Stickers’ and a ‘Community Group suggestions’ feature for its Beta users as per reports by WABetaInfo. 

The AI Stickers features is currently limited to a small group of beta testers and can be accessed through the Google Play Beta Program as part of version 2.23.17.14.

This feature will allow users to create and share stickers powered by AI technology. Users will be able to view a new “Create” button when opening the keyboard within the sticker tab.

ALSO READ
WhatsApp releases new video message feature

Making use of the same, one can input a description to trigger the generation of relevant AI stickers. These stickers are created using secure AI technology from Meta.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

If any sticker is deemed inappropriate or harmful, it can be reported to Meta. Furthermore, these stickers bear a unique identifier, making them distinguishable from manually crafted stickers. The feature should roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a new ‘Communities’ feature with its WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.15 .This feature will allow users to recommend groups to add to a community.

ALSO READ
How to erase your digital breadcrumb trail so apps don’t threaten your privacy

This way, community members can bring in new groups that share their interests. Community administrators will have a special section where all the recommended groups will be listed.

To suggest a group, community members just need to go to the community screen, view its groups, and use the provided button to add a new group. However, these suggested groups need approval from admins before they become part of the community.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.