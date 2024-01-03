January 03, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Xiaomi will keep pushing affordable 5G smartphones as the main driver for growth in 2024, said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India. Along with affordable 5G phones, AIoT devices and a connected ecosystem will be the focus of the brand with the launch of a new operating system called HyperOS.

The Chinese smartphone maker will be rolling out HyperOS in January in India starting with Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6. The new OS will replace Xiaomi’s currently running UI called MIUI.

According to Muralikrishnan, the Xiaomi HyperOS is to seamlessly connect between Human (smartphones), electric car (which Xiaomi just announced one in China) and Home (smart IoT devices).

Xiaomi will also launch the latest Redmi Note 13 series featuring three 5G-enabled smartphones on January 4 in India.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Xiaomi’s President said that company hit a speed bump in 2022 but the growth trajectory returned last year with the launch of Redmi Note 12 5G series. “We grew 200% y-o-y in Diwali riding on these 5G models,” he informed.

Xiaomi said that there is huge potential in the 10k-15k segment as the 5G adoption increases. “India’s middle class is growing and will continue to spend on subsequent 5G devices,” said Muralikrishnan.

For 2024, we’ve a positive projection even though average selling price (ASP) will continue to increase, he added.

With its manufacturers like Foxconn, Dixon and Optiemus, Xiaomi has a sufficient supply chain to meet India’s demand. It also exports to countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other neighbouring nations.

Xiaomi has a partnership with Leica to make camera-centric flagship phones. Xiaomi 13 Pro was the last product out of that collaboration.

The company also wants to focus on tablets as it thinks them as a more viable option at the moment.

Xiaomi is focusing on an omni-channel approach to reach the people, told Muralikrishnan. There is no stagnation of growth online, he informed.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has no plans to bring its first electric car to India.