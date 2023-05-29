Xiaomi forges alliance with Optiemus for audio products localisation

May 29, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

Xiaomi on Monday announced partnership with Optiemus Electronics to make AIoT devices including the localisation of audio products in India.

Under this collaboration, Optiemus will manufacture Xiaomi’s audio products at its Noida-based unit.

The Chinese smartphone seller is also targeting a 50% increase in domestic value addition of smartphones over the next two years.

Xiaomi’s India head added that the company is forging more such collaborations for a wider range of categories, across product line-up.

In the March-ending quarter, Xiaomi slumped to number three in Indian smartphone market with 16% share, noted CMR.

“This partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited marks a major milestone in our efforts to accelerate our localization of products and components to bring out high-quality devices that will be ‘Made in India,’ at honest pricing. We are committed to forging more such collaborations for a wider range of categories, across our product line-up,” said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.

Nitesh Gupta, Director, Optiemus Electronics Limited said, “We are happy to partner with Xiaomi India and contribute to their vision of localisation. Xiaomi is one of the leading players in the Indian electronics ecosystem and is known for its path breaking technology, so this partnership is a significant testimony to Optiemus Electronics’ expertise and growing capabilities. We look forward to delivering great value through state-of-the art infrastructure to manufacture Xiaomi products.”