January 02, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

2024 begins with Xiaomi launching its Note 13 series and Vivo bringing X100 series in the first week of the New Year. Samsung may expand its Galaxy with S24 series later this month, and OnePlus 12 is scheduled as well.

Simultaneously, Realme and Oppo are gearing up with GT series and Reno series, respectively. Apple could also bring the fourth generation of SE phones in March.

We explore some of the major expectations this year:

Xiaomi

The Chinese smartphone vendor is riding on the success of affordable 5G phones launched last year and thus aims to consolidate its position in the Indian smartphone market in 2024 with its Redmi Note 13 series devices featuring Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G. Xiaomi is also expected to continue its Leica association by launching Xiaomi 14 Pro towards the mid of 2024.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Vivo

The ED-affected firm will follow Xiaomi on January 4 to bring its flagship range of X100 devices having Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro in the stable. The premium phones will be driven by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 and some optical improvements compared to X90 series launched in 2023. Vivo will further continue to bring V30 series and T series phone for the premium and mid segment buyers.

Asus

A not-so-prevalent company in smartphone business is expected to unveil ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro on January 9. The gaming-centric phones bring the essence of ROG laptops in a phone format.

Samsung

The Korean firm brings the first set of flagship phones at the beginning of the year. It will start with Galaxy S24 series later this month featuring Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In 2024, Samsung is expected to bring more AI-driven phones that can do on-device computing. Later on, Samsung will bring the sixth gen of foldable phones.

Apple

It is expected that Apple could launch iPhone SE 4 by March 2024. The toned version of flagship iPhone models might bring some the features introduced in 2023 fall line-up. Since, Apple had stopped making iPhone mini, the launch of SE 4 in inevitable. And, again, by September 2024, we will see iPhone 16 series coming in with some tweaks.

Google

Following the iPhone 16 series launch, Google will bring the next generation of Pixel phones. As expected, they would bring more AI features compared to what’s available today on Pixel phones.

OnePlus

It will start the year with OnePlus 12 launching on January 23 along with OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12 will extend Hasselblad camaraderie with the Chinese player. It will rely to drive sales with Nord series launches throughout the year while it might bring the second iteration of OnePlus Open in 2024.

Realme

The GT 5 series seems evident from the brand in 2024 along with affordable Narzo range to meet the bulk requirement in budget and mid-segment.

Oppo

The Reno11 series will start the year for Oppo followed by Find X7 series later. As a player in the foldable space, Oppo Find N4 comes natural in 2024 for the brand.

Nothing

The ‘transparent’ themed company is now exploring all fronts with accessories, phones and apparel. Since Nothing Phone 3 is expected in 2024, the new age firm is also trying to sell vanilla version of phones launched previous year.

Motorola

The giant-slayer will continue its offensive with Edge series in 2024 while adding more affordable 5G phone to fuel the demand. It might bring a new generation of foldable this year.