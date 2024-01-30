GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uber starts operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar

Uber this week started operations in Jammu and Kashmir covering Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam

January 30, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Uber starts operations in Srinagar

Uber starts operations in Srinagar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Uber on Tuesday started operating in Jammu and Kashmir, with Srinagar being its first city. The ride hailing app started with UberGo and Uber Intercity in the valley.

Uber Intercity rides can be booked to Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam.

“The launch of our service will create meaningful earning opportunities for drivers and will support the economic growth of local communities,” said Uber in a press statement.

The company said it was committed to offering convenient, affordable, and safe mobility options to riders across the country. The launch of operations in Srinagar is a step in that direction, it added.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Uber’s launch in Srinagar is in line with its expansion plans in India, with an aim to increase its footprint and expand product offerings to regional markets.

The Intercity trips can now be booked for return journeys lasting up to five days, where riders can retain their Uber vehicle and the driver, adding stops as they go.

All Uber rides can be booked up to 90 days in advance.

“It helps drivers as they can now forecast their future earnings in advance and plan their expenses accordingly,” said Uber.

“The launch of our operations in Srinagar marks our presence in the popular tourism hub of Jammu & Kashmir, and we are excited to serve the riders in one of India’s all-time favourite travel destinations. With the global ride hailing app now available in Srinagar, tourists as well as locals will now find a trusted ride in and around Srinagar with a few taps on the app,” said Shiva Shailendran, Head of Supply and Regional Operations at Uber.

