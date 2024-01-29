GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ONDC-linked ride-hailing app Namma Yatri rides into Chennai

The homegrown answer to commission-based ride-hailing apps like Uber, Namma Yatri, linked to ONDC launched in Chennai on Monday

January 29, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The homepage of the Namma Yatri website

The homepage of the Namma Yatri website | Photo Credit: Namma Yatri

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)-linked auto ride-booking app, Namma Yatri, launched in Chennai on Monday.

Namma Yatri is part of the ONDC network and functions on the basis of a zero commission model that will allow drivers to take home more in earnings.

The app is already running in Bangalore and has over 50 lakh downloads. Namma Yatri has a team of 10,000 drivers and plans to add one lakh more drivers in the next six months. In October, it launched the ‘Purple Rides’ initiative for customers with disabilities.

Namma Yatri’s driver app in Chennai is available in Tamil. Some locations that will be covered include Valluvar Kottam, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Birla Planetarium, Lighthouse, Tidel Park, and the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

“Namma Yatri is more than an app; it’s an attempt to empower the drivers, to build product and technology that is inclusive and help drivers embrace the customer-centric mindset. Its technology is open (Open Source), it has published its data in the open and has joined the ONDC initiative. We’re very happy to bring it to Chennai and are looking forward to actively collaborating with the local ecosystem to make this vision work!” said Vimal Kumar, CEO of Juspay.

