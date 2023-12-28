GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Hyderabad Ubered the most in 2023

In 2023, Uber trips covered 6.8 billion kilometers in total. Subsequently, 64 million kilometers were in electric vehicles (EV).

December 28, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Uber completes 10 years in India

Uber completes 10 years in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Hyderabad made the highest number of Uber trips in 2023, followed by Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, revealed Uber India’s annual data report on Wednesday.

In 2023, Uber trips covered 6.8 billion kilometers in total, while 64 million km were covered by electric vehicles (EVs).

According to the ‘How India Ubered’ report, Mumbai residents made the most late-night trips, while Kolkata’s customers preferred to travel the most on weekends.

Delhi-NCR booked Uber the most for their work commutes and also had the highest number of office-hour trips booked.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Uber Auto and Uber Go were the most popular services in India.

As per the data, most trips were booked between 6PM and 7PM. The busiest day for Uber was Saturday and December was the month with the most rides booked.

In Uber Rentals rides with multiple stops, most riders opted for the 2-hour, 20 km package. Uber Bus saw 74,000 first-time users on a mass transit product.

Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Delhi-NCR witnessed the fastest average speed for Uber partners, followed by Lucknow and Mysore.

Mumbai-Pune was the top intercity route, followed by Delhi-Meerut and Lucknow-Kanpur.

Uber has completed a decade of operations in India with availability in 125 cities. It claimed to help 8 lakh driver-partners earn ₹50,000 crore in the last 10 years.

The company also released a commemorative ‘My Stamp’ issued by the Department of Post to celebrate its journey.

