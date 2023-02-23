HamberMenu
Uber revamps app to add customised rider preferences

The global revamp of Uber’s app, currently available for iOS users, adds new features making it more interactive and intuitive

February 23, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
With the update Uber’s homescreen has been simplified to help riders book trips easily, with fewer taps.

With the update Uber’s homescreen has been simplified to help riders book trips easily, with fewer taps. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Uber on Thursday announced the global revamp of its app adding new features and making it more interactive. The revamped Uber app is available to iOS users, and will soon rolled out for Android users.

“Uber’s redesigned app has been made intuitive, customized to the individual preferences of each rider, offering easy access to all services, consistent experiences, and smooth flows through the booking process,” Uber said.

After the new update, the Homescreen has been simplified to help riders book trips easily, with fewer taps. The new app also features a ‘Services’ tab to find all product offerings from a nearby Moto to Auto, Intercity, Rentals, Reserve, Connect and more.

The redesigned Uber app will suggest a list of personalised destinations and ride types based on preferences, past trips, and likely destinations.

The redesigned Uber app will suggest a list of personalised destinations and ride types based on preferences, past trips, and likely destinations. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new ‘Activity Hub’ helps keep track of past and upcoming rides all in one place.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

‘Where to?’ on the Homescreen, will get the rider ‘Saved Places’, and the app will suggest a list of personalised destinations and ride types based on preferences, past trips, and most likely destinations.

Now, with Live Activities on the Lock Screen, riders can track the live progress of their ride and receive updates like vehicle details, the latest ETA, and trip status without opening the app.

“We are introducing the redesigned Uber app to help our users more effortlessly navigate to ensure each rider sees an app designed for their specific needs, with their frequented routes and preferred products showing right at the top,” said Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

