Uber Shuttle gets permission to operate AC buses in Delhi

Uber on Monday became the first aggregator to get a license from the Transport Department to operate Uber Shuttle in Delhi. It is under Delhi Premium Bus scheme. The air-conditioned (AC) buses will be operated by local fleet partners with support from Uber.

Every Uber Shuttle will be able to accommodate between 19 to 50 passengers, the company said.

Bookings can be done via the ‘Uber Shuttle’ option on the Uber app where riders will be able to pre-book seats up to a week in advance on their preferred route.

Riders can also track the live location and route of the bus, and view its expected time of arrival (ETA) through the app.

The launch of Uber Shuttle in Delhi comes after the successful pilot in Delhi NCR where the company claimed to witnessed significant demand. However, it has been operational in Kolkata since last year.

“Uber Shuttle aims to provide tech-optimized mobility solutions using private bus fleets, addressing road congestion and reducing carbon emissions by encouraging shared rides,” the company said.

“Through a new option for commuters and creating a new source of livelihood for drivers, we are confident that this initiative will prove to be a win-win for all,” said Amit Deshpande, Head, Uber Shuttle, India.

“We are pleased to extend an opportunity to Uber to utilize its global experience and technological prowess to contribute to an elevated commuting experience for the people of Delhi,” official from the Transport Department, Government of Delhi, said.