GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Uber Shuttle gets permission to operate AC buses in Delhi

Each Uber Shuttle will be able to accommodate between 19 to 50 passengers

Updated - May 20, 2024 04:31 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 04:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Uber Shuttle gets permission to operate AC buses in Delhi

Uber Shuttle gets permission to operate AC buses in Delhi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Uber on Monday became the first aggregator to get a license from the Transport Department to operate Uber Shuttle in Delhi. It is under Delhi Premium Bus scheme. The air-conditioned (AC) buses will be operated by local fleet partners with support from Uber.

Every Uber Shuttle will be able to accommodate between 19 to 50 passengers, the company said.

Bookings can be done via the ‘Uber Shuttle’ option on the Uber app where riders will be able to pre-book seats up to a week in advance on their preferred route.

Riders can also track the live location and route of the bus, and view its expected time of arrival (ETA) through the app.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The launch of Uber Shuttle in Delhi comes after the successful pilot in Delhi NCR where the company claimed to witnessed significant demand. However, it has been operational in Kolkata since last year.

“Uber Shuttle aims to provide tech-optimized mobility solutions using private bus fleets, addressing road congestion and reducing carbon emissions by encouraging shared rides,” the company said.

“Through a new option for commuters and creating a new source of livelihood for drivers, we are confident that this initiative will prove to be a win-win for all,” said Amit Deshpande, Head, Uber Shuttle, India.

“We are pleased to extend an opportunity to Uber to utilize its global experience and technological prowess to contribute to an elevated commuting experience for the people of Delhi,” official from the Transport Department, Government of Delhi, said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.