Live

Israel strikes on Iran LIVE: Military targets in Tehran attacked as West Asia crisis escalates

West Asia has been on edge in anticipation of Israeli retaliation for a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1

Updated - October 26, 2024 06:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation only | Photo Credit: AP

Israel hit back at Iran early on Saturday (October 26, 2024), with its military saying it was conducting strikes against military targets in response to Tehran’s attacks on Israel.

West Asia has been on edge in anticipation of Israeli retaliation for a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, in which around 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel, Iran’s second direct attack on Israel in six months.

ALSO READ: A three-tier war in West Asia with no endgame

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Israel says it has the right and duty to respond to attacks from Tehran and its proxies, which have included missile strikes launched from Iranian soil.

Follow the live updates here:

  • October 26, 2024 06:18
    Israeli airstrike attacks Syrian military targets, SANA says

    An Israeli airstrike targeted some military sites in Syria’s central and southern parts early on Saturday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

    Syrian air defense forces intercepted missiles launched by Israel “from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the Lebanese territories” and shot down some of them, SANA added.

    Earlier on Saturday, SANA reported explosions in the vicinity of Syria’s capital Damascus.

    -Reuters

  • October 26, 2024 06:05
    U.S. notified by Israel ahead of its strikes in Iran, official says

    The United States was notified by Israel ahead of its operation against targets in Iran, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    The official added there was no U.S. involvement in the Israeli operation.

    -Reuters

  • October 26, 2024 06:02
    ‘Israel’s defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised’: IDF
  • October 26, 2024 06:01
    Explosions heard in Iran, Syria as Middle East braces for Israeli retaliation

    Loud explosions were heard in Iran and near Syria’s capital early on Saturday, state media in both countries said, the possible start of an awaited response by Israel to a Iran’s ballistic-missile barrage.

    Iran’s state TV said several strong explosions were heard around the capital Tehran, but there was no official comment about the source of explosions. Semi-official Iranian media said explosions were also heard in the nearby city of Karaj.

    -Reuters

  • October 26, 2024 05:58
    Israel launches retaliatory strikes on military targets in Iran

    Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday (October 26, 2024) targeting what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault on October 1, officials said. There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic.

    Israel’s military described the attack as “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” without immediately elaborating.

    Read the full story here.

Published - October 26, 2024 05:58 am IST

