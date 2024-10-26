Israel strikes on Iran LIVE: Military targets in Tehran attacked as West Asia crisis escalates

Israel hit back at Iran early on Saturday (October 26, 2024), with its military saying it was conducting strikes against military targets in response to Tehran’s attacks on Israel.

West Asia has been on edge in anticipation of Israeli retaliation for a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, in which around 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel, Iran’s second direct attack on Israel in six months.

ALSO READ: A three-tier war in West Asia with no endgame

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Israel says it has the right and duty to respond to attacks from Tehran and its proxies, which have included missile strikes launched from Iranian soil.

Follow the live updates here: