Uber signs MoU with ONDC to explore integration of mobility offerings on its app

February 22, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Uber today signed an MoU with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore an integration with the network to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.

The agreement with ONDC, a private non-profit organization established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of Government of India, stands to strengthen Uber’s mission of bringing safe, affordable and reliable rides to all Indians.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Uber’s global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company views open-source tech stacks with a lot of interest and recognises the opportunities they bring for everyone.

“As the Open Network is continuously evolving, MTT (Mobility, Transport and Travel) is certainly a critical sector for us. Different players together on the Network foster innovation and newer business models. Today’s MoU is a major step forward, and one we hope will enable a diverse range of mobility solutions to benefit every Indian”, T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. It functions as a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.