GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uber signs MoU with ONDC to explore integration of mobility offerings on its app

Uber signed an MoU with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore an integration with the network to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app

February 22, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Uber signed an MoU with ONDC to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.

Uber signed an MoU with ONDC to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Uber today signed an MoU with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore an integration with the network to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.

The agreement with ONDC, a private non-profit organization established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of Government of India, stands to strengthen Uber’s mission of bringing safe, affordable and reliable rides to all Indians.

ALSO READ
How to shop using ONDC?

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Uber’s global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company views open-source tech stacks with a lot of interest and recognises the opportunities they bring for everyone.

“As the Open Network is continuously evolving, MTT (Mobility, Transport and Travel) is certainly a critical sector for us. Different players together on the Network foster innovation and newer business models. Today’s MoU is a major step forward, and one we hope will enable a diverse range of mobility solutions to benefit every Indian”, T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. It functions as a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.