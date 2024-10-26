GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: India aims to script historic comeback as NZ eyes mammoth lead

New Zealand looks to widen the gap further in the early sessions of the third day as India’s bowling attack regime looks to bowl out the Kiwis 

Updated - October 26, 2024 08:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
MAHARASHTRA PUNE 25/10/2024 Washington  Sundar bowling in the 2nd innings during India vs New Zealand test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association ( MCA ) stadium at Pune . Photo : K BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU

MAHARASHTRA PUNE 25/10/2024 Washington  Sundar bowling in the 2nd innings during India vs New Zealand test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association ( MCA ) stadium at Pune . Photo : K BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKSH

New Zealand is on the cusp of a historic series win in India. The second day of the Pune Test was New Zealand’s on all counts. Mitchell Santner broke the back of India’s batting and gave the Kiwis a comprehensive 103-run lead. Tom Latham then played a captain’s knock to ensure New Zealand tightened its noose around India.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights

Bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted that the batters’ constant failure to make runs in the first innings is costing the team dear, even as India is in danger of losing the first Test series at home since 2012-13.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and his side will be looking to start the day with a clean slate and make early in-roads in the day’s play as the horror of fourth-inning batting looms over the side. 

The Hindu’s reporter Amol Karhadkar is bringing in live updates from the stadium. 

(Compiled by Yash Mishra)

Follow our live updates here:

  • October 26, 2024 08:40
    It is a misconception that modern Indian batters are better playing spin..., says Simon Doull

    Former cricketer Simon Doull criticizes Indian batters' vulnerability to spinners, putting their unbeaten home record at risk.

  • October 26, 2024 08:40
    From World of Cricket: Pacer Harshit Rana, all-rounder Nitish Reddy in Team India squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy

    Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy make debut in Indian team for Australia series, while Kuldeep Yadav undergoes rehab.

  • October 26, 2024 08:39
    Santner the star as New Zealand eyes series win and history

    New Zealand tour of India: India vs New Zealand second Test in Pune day 2 on October 25, 2024. Mitchell Santner takes 7 wickets; spins India out for 156

Published - October 26, 2024 08:39 am IST

