New Zealand is on the cusp of a historic series win in India. The second day of the Pune Test was New Zealand’s on all counts. Mitchell Santner broke the back of India’s batting and gave the Kiwis a comprehensive 103-run lead. Tom Latham then played a captain’s knock to ensure New Zealand tightened its noose around India.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted that the batters’ constant failure to make runs in the first innings is costing the team dear, even as India is in danger of losing the first Test series at home since 2012-13.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and his side will be looking to start the day with a clean slate and make early in-roads in the day’s play as the horror of fourth-inning batting looms over the side.

The Hindu’s reporter Amol Karhadkar is bringing in live updates from the stadium.

(Compiled by Yash Mishra)

