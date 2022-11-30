Twitter Blue Verified set to launch on Apple’s iOS app

  1. EPaper
As Twitter plans to launch the subscription offering, it needs Apple's approval as part of the standard app review process

November 30, 2022

Twitter Inc.'s Blue verified service is scheduled to roll out on Friday, but only on Apple's iOS mobile software, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person briefed on the plans.

As Twitter plans to launch the subscription offering via an update to Twitter's iOS app, it needs Apple's approval as part of the standard app review process, the report said, adding that the company would update its Android app later.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This comes a day after new owner Elon Musk accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why, in a series of tweets that also said the iPhone maker had “mostly” stopped advertising on the social media platform.

The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands.

