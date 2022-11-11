Twitter blocks its premium services for new users

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid monthly subscription that adds a blue checkmark to users’ account

A file photo of the Twitter app logo seen on a smartphone | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter blocked new accounts from subscribing to its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, that provides users with a verified blue tick.

The platform, on its Help Center, said that accounts created on or after November 9, 2022, will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue at this time.

The company also shared that it is working on an updated process for new accounts in order to help minimise impersonation risks.

Users, companies and activist groups around the world are concerned about phishing attacks and impersonation of celebrities, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest on Twitter.

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid monthly subscription that adds a blue checkmark to users’ account and offers early access to new features, like Edit Tweet.

The premium subscription service is currently available on iOS in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., with plans to expand.

Existing Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS will need to upgrade to the new higher price of $7.99 per month to receive a blue checkmark.

If users do not want to upgrade, they can either cancel, or their existing subscriptions will be cancelled with notice.

Existing Twitter Blue subscribers on web or Android devices do not have the option to upgrade at the time.

In a separate report, research firm Sensor Tower stated that the shakeup at Twitter has led to a bump in installs of its mobile app, and a surge in interest in alternative platforms such as Mastodon and Tumblr.

Twitter installs climbed 21% in the 12 days after Musk bought the platform while alternatives like downloads for Mastodon’s grew 657%, Tumblr’s installs also surged by 77% in the same period, Sensor Tower estimated.