Tesla lays off more staff in software, service teams: Report

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla has launched another round of layoffs including staff from the software, service and engineering departments, Electrek reported on Monday

May 07, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

Reuters
Tesla, whose shares were up about 1%, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment [File]

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla has launched another round of layoffs including staff from the software, service and engineering departments, Electrek reported on Monday, citing emails and sources familiar with the matter.

The move comes after the Elon Musk-led automaker disbanded its EV charging department following Tesla's announcement last month that it was reducing its global workforce by more than 10%.

Tesla, whose shares were up about 1%, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India 'shocked' as Musk's surprise China visit leaves them spurned

The EV maker has been under pressure from dropping sales and an intensifying price war among automakers as elevated interest rates have slowed the adoption of electric vehicles.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tesla disclosed last month that it expects to book more than $350 million in costs in the second quarter for the mass layoffs. The job cuts also included an exodus of top executives, including Drew Baglino, Rohan Patel, Rebecca Tinucci and Daniel Ho.

Tesla said in April it was working on "new models" that would use its current platforms and production lines - a move that is expected to let it better control capital expenditures.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / job layoffs / automobile engineering / automobile

