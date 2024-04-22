GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Around 600 fast EV charging stations turned on in the U.S. as car makers try to woo customers

There is currently one fast EV charging station for every 15 gas stations in the U.S., reported Bloomberg

April 22, 2024 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
This equates to about one fast EV charging station for every 15 gas stations in the country, per the report [File]

This equates to about one fast EV charging station for every 15 gas stations in the country, per the report [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are popping up across the U.S., with around 600 turned on in the first three months of the year, reported Bloomberg, bringing the total to around 8,200 such stations.

This equates to about one fast EV charging station for every 15 gas stations in the country, per the report.

Fast EV charging stations allow electric car owners to charge their vehicles almost fully in under an hour.

However, EV makers are contending with a drop in demand for electric cars and customers are worrying about making the switch from gas to electricity.

What can we expect from Tesla’s entry in the Indian EV market? | In Focus podcast

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While around 6,000 fast EV charging stations were attributed to non-Tesla companies, the Elon Musk-owned car brand was credited for around 2,000 such stations.

Tesla is currently offering price cuts of $2,000 for its Model S, X, and Y cars and is also temporarily ending its referral programme after this month.

The luxury EV-maker noted a significant drop in vehicles delivered this quarter when compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, Tesla last week recalled over 3,800 Cybertrucks to fix an issue with their accelerators that caused the pad of the device to sometimes get stuck in the pedal rim.

Some factors stopping customers from investing in EVs include their upfront cost and concerns that there are not enough charging stations for passengers to make spontaneous journeys.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / automobile engineering / automobile

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.