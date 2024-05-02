Google and Tesla continue laying off employees: Reports

May 02, 2024 08:22 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Google and Tesla are laying off more employees as both companies continue to cut jobs across multiple rounds in 2024, according to media reports.

Google laid off at least 200 “Core” team employees and will also be moving several roles to India and Mexico, CNBC reported. This is not the first time Google has cut U.S. roles and made plans to move them overseas.

Google parent Alphabet recently crossed the $2 trillion market value mark once again and exceeded analysts’ expectations in its latest earnings report.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk-owned Tesla is laying off hundreds, reported outlets The Information and Electrek. Most of the company’s Supercharging team will be departing in this round of cuts, key leaders included.

Tesla’s head of the new vehicles program, Daniel Ho, and the senior director of EV charging, Rebecca Tinucci, are two such executives.

In mid-April, it was reported that Tesla would be laying off more than 10% of its workforce worldwide, impacting at least 14,000 jobs.

Musk had posted on X that “about every 5 years, we need to reorganize and streamline the company for the next phase of growth.”

Unlike Google, Tesla’s performance this year has been poor so far, with a significant drop in vehicle deliveries. The EV company also had to issue a recall notice for over 3,000 Cybertrucks.

Amidst fears that Tesla’s Supercharging network would be affected by the layoffs, Musk posted on X, “Tesla still plans to grow the Supercharger network, just at a slower pace for new locations and more focus on 100% uptime and expansion of existing locations”.