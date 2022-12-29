Some iPhones to lose WhatsApp in 2023

December 29, 2022 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

People with the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c smartphones will not be able to send New Year greetings via WhatsApp, as the Meta-owned messaging service is scheduled to stop functioning on around 50 devices on December 31, reported tech outlet 9to5Mac.

According to the outlet, even Android users with smartphone models including the HTC Desire 500, Lenovo A820, LG Optimus, and the Samsung Galaxy S3 would lose access to WhatsApp.

Those who still use the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c were also not eligible for WhatsApp updates since October.

WhatsApp’s FAQ page specified that in order to use the app, Android devices needed to run OS 4.1 or a higher version while iPhones had to run iOS 12 and up.

WhatsApp users are recommended to install updates and use the latest version of the app in order to get full security coverage and access the newest features.