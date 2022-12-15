WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits

December 15, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - New Delhi

WhatsApp Pay India Vinay Choletti has resigned just after four months he was elevated to the position, according to his details on a professional social media platform.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Choletti's resignation is the fourth high-profile exit in about one and half months from Meta in India after its country head Ajit Mohan stepped down in November.

After Mohan, WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India Public Policy Head Rajiv Aggarwal also resigned from the company last month.

Choletti shared an update on exiting WhatsApp on Linkedin.

"Today was my last day at WhatsApp Pay and as I sign off, I can proudly say that watching the scale and the influence of WhatsApp in India has been a humbling experience," Choletti said on Wednesday.

He joined WhatsApp from Amazon in October 2021 to head Merchant Payments vertical WhatsApp Pay.

An email query sent to WhatsApp elicited no immediate reply.